Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): Blending a showcase of Maharashtra's finest talents with top-tier team performances, Phantom Stars capped off a dominant campaign by clinching the inaugural Table Tennis Super League (TTSL) Maharashtra title with a flawless triumph, winning all seven ties across the league and knockout stages, including a commanding 14-8 victory in the final against PBG Pune Jaguars on Sunday.

The league also spotlighted the next generation of table tennis talent in Maharashtra, with teenagers Divyanshi Bhowmick (PBG Pune Jaguars) and Prateek Tulsani (Mumbai Mozartt) being named Best Women's and Men's Players, overall, as per a TTSL press release.

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: A Glimpse into Dominance of Star Mumbai Indians Fast Bowler Ahead of MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Clash.

"It was an amazing run for me in TTSL Maharashtra as I sailed past all my opponents without dropping a single game in my Singles while winning all the Doubles matches. The victory could have been sweeter had our team won the title, but nevertheless, it was a terrific experience playing for PBG Pune Jaguars and I really can't wait for the next edition to happen," said 14-year-old Bhowmick, who came into TTSSL Maharashtra after competing in the main draw of WTT Star Contender Chennai 2025.

An initiative by Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) to strengthen grassroots talent development and elevate state-level competition nationwide, TTSL Maharashtra provided a high-stakes, professional platform for the state's top paddlers. With a total prize pool of Rs 6.25 lakh--including INR 3.5 lakh for champions Phantom Stars--the four-day league at NSCI, Mumbai, featured six teams battling it out in a showcase of emerging talent and competitive depth.

Also Read | KKR vs LSG Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 Match 21.

After storming past Century Warriors in the semifinals, Phantom Stars, the would-be champions, started the final on the back foot, with Senhora D'Souza losing the opening Women's Singles match to the seasoned Reeth Rishya 2-1. However, three successive 3-0 blanks, courtesy of Deepit Patil, Arnav Kshirsagar, and the Aarav Vora/Onkar Jog pair put the Phantom Stars back on track, and within four games of the championship title.

Despite a minor fightback by PBG Pune Jaguars, led by the prodigious Bhowmick, Phantom Stars held firmly onto their lead and confirmed their victory through Kshirsagar and Swara Jangade in the Mixed Doubles match.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai Mozartt staged a remarkable comeback to take third place in TTSL Maharashtra. Having lost the first four matches of the third-place tie by an identical 2-1 margin, Mumbai Mozartt fought back to win the next four, with the Shubham Ambre/Taneesha Kotecha pairing and Zain Shaikh blanking their respective opponents 3-0, en route to a 14-9 win.

Among the best individual performers across age groups were Param Bhiwandkar (U-13 Boys), Swara Jangade (U-17 Girls), Arnav Kshirsagar (U-17 Boys), and veteran star Onkar Jog--all of whom left a lasting mark on the tournament. Pritha Vartikar (Mumbai Mozartt) and Deepit Patil (Phantom Stars), who are set to feature in UTT Season 6 in Ahmedabad from May 29, were named the best in the Women's Senior and Men's Senior categories.

Final Standings

Phantom Stars (1st Place): Deepit Patil, Senhora D'Souza, Aarav Vora, Arnav Kshirsagar, Swara Jangade, Onkar Jog

PBG Pune Jaguars (2nd Place): Anish Sontakke, Reeth Rishya, Nirav Mulye, Mayuresh Sawant, Divyanshi Bhowmick, Kedar Kasbekar

Mumbai Mozartt (3rd Place): Sagar Kasture, Pritha Vartikar, Prateek Tulsani, Yuvraj Yadav, Sukrati Sharma, Suraj Chandrasekharan

Player Awards

Best Player, U-13 Boys: Param Bhiwandkar (Ping Panthers) Best Player, U-17 Girls: Swara Jangade (Phantom Stars) Best Player, U-17 Boys: Arnav Kshirsagar (Phantom Stars) Best Player, Veterans: Onkar Jog (Phantom Stars) Best Player, Women's Senior: Pritha Vartikar (Mumbai Mozartt) Best Player, Men's Senior: Deepit Patil (Phantom Stars) Best Men's Player (Ovr): Prateek Tulsani (Mumbai Mozartt) Best Women's Player (Ovr): Divyanshi Bhowmick (PBG Pune Jaguars), (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)