The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has already seen some exciting matches over the last two weeks and will see more in the upcoming week of rivalry. The week starts with the big rivalry of Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru with the former being the host for this game. The five-time champions had a poor start as they have lost three out of the first four games while RCB had a comparatively good start where they have won two out of their first three. It is going to be a crucial game for both teams as MI will be desperate to make a comeback while RCB will want some extra cushion early in the seasons. Jasprit Bumrah Joins Mumbai Indians Ahead of MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Match.

After missing cricketing action in the last three months after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, Jasprit Bumrah is finally back and will play for Mumbai Indians against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. It will definitely bolster the confidence of Mumbai Indians before such a big game and give their bowling a bit of extra cushion entering the game. Bumrah has played against RCB since his debut in 2013 and has many memories of the rivalry along with achievements. Bumrah's performance can be a difference maker in the game and hence fans are eager to know how Bumrah has done against RCB in the past. They will get the entire information here. 'Welcome Mufasa' Jasprit Bumrah Receives Special Greeting in MI Camp As Kieron Pollard Lifts Him Up in Air Upon Return Ahead of Clash With RCB in IPL 2025 (Watch Video).

Jasprit Bumrah vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Matches Played 19 Runs Conceded 552 Overs Bowled 74 Maiden Overs 2 Wickets 29 Average 19.03 Economy 7.45 Best Figures 5/21 at Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2024

Jasprit Bumrah has really good numbers against RCB. He has scalped wickets at a rate of 1.52 per match against the opposition and last season at the Wankhede Stadium he really troubled the RCB batters scalping a five-wicket haul and finishing with figures of 5/21. It is unlikely he will take the new ball with Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar being the offensive option for MI, but he will definitely come in the later half of the powerplay and bowl through the middle and death, making it tough for the RCB batters.

