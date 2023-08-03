Brisbane (Australia), Aug 3 (AP) Germany failed to reach the knockout stage for the first time at the Women's World Cup after being held to a 1-1 draw against South Korea on Thursday.

Morocco's 1-0 win over Colombia meant Germany needed a win to advance. Led by captain Alexandra Popp, Germany created numerous scoring opportunities but could not find the winner. Colombia topped Group H and Morocco took second place, both with six points. Germany finished with four.

Also Read | Is India vs West Indies 1st T20I 2023 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

KEY MOMENTS South Korea struck early in the sixth minute when a defense-splitting pass from Lee Youngju found Cho Sohyun, who produced a calm finish.

In the 42nd minute, Popp equalized for Germany with a towering header off a cross from Svenja Huth.

Also Read | Pedri Gonzalez Opens Up On His Future in Barcelona, Says ‘ Many Things Have to Happen For Me to Leave This Club’.

Germany chased the winning goal throughout the second half. The Germans had a would-be winning goal from Popp overturned by VAR in the 57th minute. Just a few minutes later, Popp came close to scoring with another header but was denied by the crossbar.

Germany's final scoring opportunities came in the 11th and 12th minutes of stoppage when two shots from Sydney Lohmann missed wide and high.

WHY IT MATTERS Germany, the second-ranked team in the world, failed to advance from the group stage for the first time in nine appearances in the Women's World Cup.

South Korea finished in last place in the group with one point but can feel good about holding the two-time champions to a draw.

WHAT'S NEXT As third and fourth place finishers in the group, Germany and South Korea will each be heading home.

Colombia will face Jamaica in Melbourne, while Morocco will head to Adelaide to take on France in the round-of-16. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)