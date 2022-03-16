Manchester [UK], March 16 (ANI): Renan Lodi struck in the first half and Atletico Madrid's defence held firm in the second as Diego Simeone's men won at Old Trafford to progress 2-1 on aggregate against Manchester United in the round of 16 tie.

The two goalkeepers took centre stage in the first-half high on endeavour but low on chances, Anthony Elanga being denied by the head of Jan Oblak from a low Bruno Fernandes cross before Rodrigo De Paul's deflected shot was pushed away by David de Gea.

Joao Felix did have the ball in the net for the visitors but Marcos Llorente had strayed offside before teeing up the Portuguese striker. It proved a temporary reprieve for the Red Devils, though, as Joao Felix's back-heel released Antoine Griezmann, who stood up an inviting cross to the far post for Renan Lodi to head in.

Ralf Rangnick's men increased the pressure after the break and nearly levelled when Jadon Sancho's ferocious volley fizzed just over. Raphael Varane thought he had forced extra time with a thumping header from Alex Telles' free-kick but Oblak continued his stunning resistance as Atletico dug in to see out the remaining time. (ANI)

