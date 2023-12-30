Cuttack (Odisha) [India], December 30 (ANI): Gujarat Giants registered a massive 41-24 win over Telugu Yoddhas in the ongoing Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2, while Chennai Quick Guns defeated Rajasthan Warriors 31-27 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack on Friday.

Sanket Kadam proved to be the star of the match for the winning side, as he notched up 12 points, including 2 skydives and 2 pole dives.

Rajvardhan Patil, Suyash Gargate and Abhinandan Patil also contributed to Gujarat's victory by staying on the mat for more than 6 minutes to earn crucial dream run bonus points.

Meanwhile, Ramji Kashyap of the Chennai Quick Guns won the award for the best attacker in the league so far and the award for best defender went to Aditya Ganpule of the Telugu Yoddhas. Odisha Juggernauts' Deepak Sahoo was named the player with the best pole dive, while Rahul Mandal of Telugu Yoddhas clinched the award for the best skydive in the ongoing season.

Mumbai Khiladis' Rokeson Singh took the award for best dodge in the Ultimat Kho Kho Season 2 so far.

The first turn saw an exciting contest between both teams as Telugu Yoddhas claimed 14 points, while Gujarat Giants earned two dream run bonus points as well. Gujarat came on top in the following turn and took 16 points.

Gujarat Giants further strengthened their grip on the match during the third turn when they earned three dream run bonus points and allowed Telugu Yoddhas to get only 10 points in attack. They easily reached the target in the last turn and attained a total of 20 points to win the match by a heavy margin.

Earlier, Ramji Kashyap scored 8 points during the attack to take his points tally to a total of 30 points in the league. He stayed on the mat for more than a minute as well to contribute to Chennai's dream run bonus points, while Sachin Bhargo claimed six points in attack.

Attacking first, the Rajasthan Warriors went off to a slow start in the first turn and gave away three dream run bonus points to the Chennai Quick Guns. The team also only managed to grab 10 points, with captain Majahar Jamadar notching up four points.

However, Rajasthan made a remarkable comeback in the second turn as they displayed an extraordinary defensive game to earn three dream run bonus points and allow Chennai Quick Guns to win only 10 points.

The second inning saw fine performances by the attackers and the Rajasthan Warriors took a 14-point lead going into the final turn, where Chennai proved to be a better team.

They won 18 points during the fourth turn to clinch the match.

Mumbai Khiladis will clash with Chennai Quick Guns on Saturday while defending champions Odisha Juggernauts will play against Gujarat Giants. (ANI)

