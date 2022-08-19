Pune, Aug 19 (PTI) Wazir Subhasis Santra showcased his attacking prowess to help Odisha Juggernauts hand Rajasthan Warriors 65-46 defeat in the inaugural edition of Ultimate Kho Kho here on Friday.

Santra scored 14 points in the attack by dismissing five Rajasthan Warriors defenders, all of them with brilliant dives.

Nilesh Jadhav and Aditya Kudale supported Santra by scoring nine and eight points respectively.

Skipper Majahar Jamadar stood tall for Rajasthan Warriors as he scored an impressive 23 points with nine wickets but his heroics couldn't save his side from suffering a third successive defeat.

Besides Jamadar, Hrushikesh Murchavade also claimed 10 points in the attack.

In-form Jamadar provided the first three points for Rajasthan Warriors by dismissing Vishal with a brilliant sky dive in 39th second of the match before the opening batch was out in one minute and 47 seconds.

