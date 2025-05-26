Brussels, May 26 (AP) Union Saint-Gilloise sealed its first Belgian league title in 90 years with a 3-1 win over Genk on Sunday.

Promise David scored twice and Franjo Ivanovic added another goal to help the small Brussels club secure its first league title since 1935.

Union entered the final round of the championship playoffs with a one-point lead and after near misses in the past three seasons.

In 2022 and in 2024 Union led the regular season standings then faded in the playoffs to let Club Brugge take the title. The epic 2023 title race had a dramatic ending when a helicopter carrying league officials and the trophy had to turn away from Union's tiny Joseph Marien Stadium.

Only Union and Brugge were in title contention on Sunday. Brugge drew 1-1 with Antwerp to finish in second place, three points behind.

Union had a slow start to the season under new coach Pocognoli, after more sales of star players for eight-figure fees. Led by goals from David, Union moved up to third in the regular season standings.

This time, Genk was the leader that collapsed in the playoffs. Union surged with a run of five clean sheets, including a 1-0 win at Brugge on April 24, to go top for the first time. (AP)

