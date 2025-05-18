Eindhoven (Netherlands), May 18 (AP) One of Europe's most staggering and turbulent title races culminated Sunday in PSV Eindhoven being crowned Dutch champion at the expense of big rival Ajax, whose late-season meltdown couldn't be saved by a win in the final round.

PSV retained the title by beating Sparta Rotterdam 3-1, with United States midfielder Malik Tillman scoring the third goal to settle any nerves with Ajax playing — and winning — its match taking place at the same time.

Ajax won 2-0 at home to FC Twente but that wasn't enough for the Amsterdam club, which finished a point behind PSV despite holding a nine-point lead with five games remaining.

Then Ajax went on a four-match winless run that included two losses and two draws – an epic collapse that allowed PSV to make up the deficit in dramatic fashion and, ultimately, clinch a 26th Eredivisie title. (AP) AM

