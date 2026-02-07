Hyderabad, February 7: In a landmark and unprecedented ruling, a Belgian court has convicted a man of rape for duping a s*x worker with fake proof of payment, redefining how consent is viewed under criminal law.

The Antwerp Court of Appeal held that consent obtained through deception is no consent at all. The case involved a Bulgarian national in his 30s who repeatedly tricked a woman into providing s*xual services by pretending to transfer money via his banking app. On six separate occasions, he showed her either an unsigned bank transfer or screenshots of old transactions after she demanded upfront payment. Belgium Incest Horror: Lacking Money to Hire Prostitutes, Couple Rape Their 4 Daughters ‘9 Times a Day’ to Fulfil Threesome Fantasies; Jailed.

Belgium, where regulated s*x work is legal, has seen s*x workers approach courts earlier for non payment. However, this is the first time Belgian judges have ruled that forging payment receipts amounts to rape because the s*xual act resulted from a deliberate ruse. UK Shocker: Ex-Mayor Naheed Ejaz Spoke in Urdu, Asked Rape-Accused Son Diwan Khan to Hide S*x Assault Video.

The court cited Belgian criminal law, which defines rape as s*xual penetration without consent, adding that consent does not exist if it is obtained through fraud or another punishable act.

The accused told the court he acted under the influence of cocaine. Judges sentenced him to a three year suspended prison term and ordered mandatory psychotherapy along with regular drug tests to ensure he remains substance free.

Legal experts say the ruling could set a powerful precedent for protecting s*x workers’ rights across Europe.

