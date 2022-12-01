New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Top seed Unnati Hooda entered the quarterfinals of the women's singles U-17 category of the Badminton Asia U-17 and U-15 Junior Championships in Thailand on Thursday.

Odisha Open champion Unnati defeated 14th seed Nutchavee Sittiteeranan of Thailand 21-11 21-19 in a round of 16 match.

In another women's U-17 match, India's Anmol Kharb was shown the door by Malaysia's Dania Sofea 17-21 21-19 13-21.

In the U-15 women's doubles, top seeds Tanvi Reddy and Durga Esha Kandrapu defeated local pair of Sunisa Lekjula and Pimchanok Sutthiviriyakul 21-18 22-20 to enter the pre-quarterfinals.

In the women's doubles U-17, fourth seed Navya Kanderi and Rakshitha Sree Santhosh Ramraj were stunned by in the round of 32 by Japanese pair of Akari Kamio and Nayu Shirakawa 12-21 11-21.

There was another upset in the women's doubles opening round as unseeded Thai pair of Hathaithip Mijad and Huzwaney Momin shocked second seed Vennala Kalagotla and Shriyanshi Valishetty of India 21-16 21-15.

In the U-17 men's doubles, India's fifth seeded pair of Divyam Arora and Mayank Rana were shocked by Indonesia's Muhammad Baqir Al Hanif and Muhammad Rajendra Hugo Fausta 21-17 11-21 19-21.

Men's U-17 doubles pair of Arsh Mohammad and Sanskar Saraswat, seeded sixth, eased its way into the pre-quarterfinals, beating Indonesia's Daniswara Mahrizal and Yeremia Dwi Andre Mukuan and 21-12 21-10.

