New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Upasana Yadav was the highlight for North Delhi Strikers as they clinched the Women's Delhi Premier League trophy following a 10-run win over South Delhi Superstarz in the final here on Sunday.

Upasana thus became the first-ever centurion in the tournament's history, as her unbeaten 114 off 67 deliveries propelled the side to a commanding total of 179 for three.

In reply, Tanisha Singh of the Superstarz scored 72 off 40, leading the charge before NDS bowlers restricted them to 169 for eight.

Having begun the chase on an aggressive note, they lost their openers, Chhavi Gupta (20 off 20) and Shweta Sehrawat (13 off 11), by the end of Powerplay, with 46 runs on the board.

As Riya Soni and Tanisha added 38 runs off 29 deliveries. Tanisha then steadied the ship with Nidhi Mahto besides also bringing up her half-century in 27 balls.

Earlier, Upasana took centre stage and anchored the innings with a memorable hundred. She dealt in boundaries and brought up her half-century in 36 deliveries before scoring her century off 62 balls.

Brief scores: North Delhi Strikers 179-3 in 20 overs (Upasana Yadav - 114 not out, Ayushi Soni - 31, Aarti Kumari - 2/34) defeated South Delhi Superstarz 169 -8 in 20 overs (Tanisha Singh - 72, Riya Soni - 23, Soni Yadav - 2/26) by 10 runs.

