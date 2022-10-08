Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 8 (ANI): Ranveer Singh Dhupia, who won twice last season in the US Kids Golf India, opened the new 2022 season with a commanding win in Boys 13-14 Category despite a triple bogey in the first leg in Gurugram on Friday.

The Boys 13-14 played off yardage of 6153 with a Par of 72. Dhupia shot 1-under 71, one of the few under-par scores across all age groups.

Also Read | Getafe vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Dhupia also played at the US Kids European Championships this summer, where he finished T-17 in a field of almost 40 players at Glen Golf Club in Scotland.

At the Classic Golf and Country Club in Gurugram he had six birdies against two bogeys and a crippling triple bogey on the Par-5 ninth in the US Kids Golf India opening leg for 2022. Dhupia won by seven shots over Udai Aditya Middha, who shot 78. Two of last year's young stars, Bhavesh Nirwan and Arshvant Srivastava, who have moved up a Category from Under 12 to 13-14, finished fourth and eighth respectively.

Also Read | NZ vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for New Zealand vs Bangladesh NZ Tri-Series 3rd T20I Cricket Match in Christchurch.

While Dhupia's performance was very good, the best score in relation to par came from Bengalurean Adit Veeramachaneni, who shot 3-under 69 that included an impressive five birdies and an eagle against two bogeys and a double bogey as the Category Under-9 boys played off course yardage of 3835 yards at a tournament, where all yardages are age-specific, as the US Kids International regulations.

Nihal Cheema making his maiden US Kids Golf India appearance won the honours in the youngest age Category of Under-6 with a score of even par 36 over nine holes. He had one birdie and one bogey.

Kabir Goyal, one of the stars of Under-6 last season with two wins, made a winning start in Under-7 with 1-over 37 in an action-packed round of nine holes, in which he had four birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey. Last year's Overall champion in Under-6 Nalinaksh was Tied-third with Sahib Ajula with a score of 42, while Divjot Gupta was second with 41. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)