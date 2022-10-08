Hosts New Zealand (NZ) will lock horns with Bangladesh (BAN) in the third T20I of the seven-match tri-series on 09 October (Sunday) at Hagley Oval Stadium in Christchurch, New Zealand. The third match of the series will kick-start at 11:40 AM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction NZ vs BAN T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. New Zealand Tri-Series 2022 Points Table Updated: Pakistan On Top of Team Standings With Two Back to Back Wins.

Both the teams lost their first match to Pakistan. New Zealand in the first match against Pakistan lost by 6 wickets. Hosts could only put 147 on the board courtesy to some good bowling by Pakistan, specially in the death overs. Later, New Zealand bowlers failed to defend the total as Babar Azam's unbeaten knock of 79 aided Pakistan to a convincing win by 6 wickets. Bangladesh seem to have tough time comprehending the shortest format of the game in general and are struggling currently to make an impact in T20Is. To redeem their first loss to Pakistan, both the teams will make every effort to open their account in the series in the upcoming match on Sunday against each-other. New Zealand T20I Tri-Series 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get NZ vs PAK vs BAN Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST, Live Streaming and Live Telecast Details.

NZ vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Litton Das (BAN), Devon Conway (NZ) could be taken as our wicket-keeper.

NZ vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Yasir Ali Chowdhury (BAN), Mark Chapman (NZ), Kane Williamson (NZ), Glenn Phillips (NZ) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

NZ vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN), James Neesham (NZ) could be our all-rounders.

NZ vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Trent Boult (NZ), Taskin Ahmed (BAN), Blair Tickner (BAN) could form the bowling attack.

NZ vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: Litton Das (BAN), Devon Conway (NZ),Yasir Ali Chowdhury (BAN), Mark Chapman (NZ), Kane Williamson (NZ), Glenn Phillips (NZ), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN), James Neesham (NZ),Trent Boult (NZ), Taskin Ahmed (BAN), Blair Tickner (BAN).

Devon Conway (NZ) could be named as the captain of your NZ vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN) could be selected as the vice-captain.

