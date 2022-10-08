Real Madrid will be looking to return to winning ways when they take on Getafe in the Spanish La Liga. Draw in the last matchday week saw the Los Blancos getting displaced at the top of the points table by arch-rivals Barcelona. With the first El Clasico of the season fast approaching, it is imperative that Carlo Ancelotti's men remain on the front foot. It is early on in the season but looks like the title race will be a two-horse race this campaign between Real Madrid and Barcelona, a return to the normal trend of the past years. Opponents Getafe are 14th in the standings currently and head into the game on the back of two successive defeats. They will need significant improvements to match the level of Real Madrid. Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2022-23 Live Streaming Online: How to Get Der Klassiker Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

Gaston Alvarez, Domingos Duarte and Djene Dakonam form the three-man backline for Getafe and a lot is riding on their shoulders with Madrid boasting of an impeccable attack. Enes Unal will partner Borja Mayoral in the attacking third. Mauro Arambarri will slot in ahead of the backline as a central defensive cover while Jaime Seoane and Carles Alena push forward to help the attackers.

Thibaut Courtois is joined on the sidelines by Dani Ceballos and Karim Benzema as the trio is unfit. Antonio Rudiger should partner David Alaba at the back with Ferland Mendy and Dani Carvajal as the full-backs. Federico Valverde will occupy the wing with Rodrygo as the central striker. Luka Modric should return to the midfield to partner Toni Kroos and Aurélien Tchouameni.

When is Getafe vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Getafe vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 match will be played at Coliseum Alfonso Perez. The game will be held on October 09, 2022 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Getafe vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the Sports 18 to catch the Getafe vs Real Madrid live action on their television sets. Fans in India can watch the match live on the Sports18 TV channel in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Getafe vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

La Liga 2022-23 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into Voot and JioTV online platforms to watch the live streaming of the Getafe vs Real Madrid clash. It should be a routine win for Real Madrid with Getafe not in the best of forms at the moment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 08, 2022 07:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).