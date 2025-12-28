Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): Gazab Ghaziabad produced a dominant all-round performance to defeat Yamuna Yoddhas 56-28 on Day 3 of Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) Season 2 at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

Gazab Ghaziabad took control of the contest early, combining aggressive raiding with a disciplined defensive effort to put Yamuna Yoddhas under sustained pressure. The momentum firmly swung in Gazab's favour as they inflicted a series of all-outs, steadily widening the lead on the scoreboard, according to a UPKL press release.

Captain Uday Dabas led from the front with an outstanding raiding display. He orchestrated three all-outs during the match, repeatedly breaking through the Yamuna defence. One of the defining moments came when Dabas, despite being held by two defenders, pushed forward with determination and crossed the half line to complete the raid and wipe out the remaining players.

Uday Dabas finished the match with 19 raid points, emerging as the standout performer, while Gazab's defence complemented the attack by staying compact and effective, keeping Yamuna's raiders largely in check. At halftime, Gazab Ghaziabad already held a commanding 30-12 lead and continued to dominate proceedings in the second half, extending their advantage with consistent raids and timely tackles to close out the contest comfortably.

The match was attended by Tusshar Kapoor, co-owner of Gazab Ghaziabad, who was at the Noida Indoor Stadium to support the team as they secured a comprehensive victory. He congratulated the team on the victory and expressed confidence that if the players continue to perform at this level, they will go on to lift the UPKL trophy.

Action in UPKL Season 2 continued later in the day, with Kanpur Warriors taking on Ganga Kings of Mirzapur, JD Noida Ninjas faced Awadh Ramdoots, and Aligarh Tigers meeting Kashi Kings. (ANI)

