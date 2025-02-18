Dehradun, Feb 18 (PTI) Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmeet Singh on Tuesday credited existing policy on sports for the success of the state's athletes who grabbed more than 100 medals in the recently-concluded National Games.

While Services finished at the top of the podium with a total of 121 medals, Uttarakhand finished seventh with 103 medals including 24 gold, 35 silver and 44 bronze medals.

Also Read | India vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Three Player Battles to Watch Out for IND vs PAK Group A Clash in Dubai.

In his address during the first day of the budget session of the state assembly, the Governor said, “It was due to the sports policies of our government that the young players of Uttarakhand gave an exceptional performance in the National Games and brought glory to the state at the national level.”

The Governor said that in the previous edition of the National Games, Uttarakhand was ranked 25th whereas this time the state finished seventh, adding that in order to promote sports in the state, Khel Mahakumbh is being organised in which more than two lakh players get a chance to participate every year.

Also Read | Shardul Thakur Signs Deal With Essex, Indian All-Rounder Set To Play Seven County Matches During 2025 Season.

The Governor said that under the Chief Minister's Emerging Players Upgradation and Incentive Scheme, the state government is giving a scholarship of Rs 1,500 per month to players in the age group of 8-14 years and Rs 2,000 per month in the age group of 14-23 years, along with Rs 10,000 per player for purchasing sports equipment.

He also said arrangements have been made to provide jobs to the state's medal-winning players in international and national games on gazetted or non-gazetted posts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)