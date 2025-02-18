New Delhi [India], February 18: Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur is set to make his mark in County Cricket after being signed by Essex for seven matches. This exciting opportunity will allow Thakur to showcase his skills in a new and challenging environment. Essex released a statement confirming Shardul's availability for the seven County Championship games during April and May. "Star Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur has agreed a seven-match Rothesay County Championship deal with Essex from the beginning of the 2025 season," Essex said in a statement. Shardul Thakur Hat-Trick Video: All-Rounder Claims Three Wickets in Consecutive Balls To Down Opponents Top Order During Mumbai vs Meghalaya Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match.

This will mark Shardul's first stint in County Cricket. The seasoned all-rounder has represented India on 83 occasions in all formats, scoring 129 wickets across all formats, including 31 scalps in 11 Test appearances. Shardul has enjoyed a fruitful run in India's domestic circuit, scoring over 400 runs and taking 34 wickets at an average of 21.67 to help Mumbai storm into the semi-final of the ongoing Ranji Trophy season.

He boasts a total of 296 First-Class wickets at an average of 27.45, and he also has over 2,389 runs, with two centuries and 15 half-centuries. "I am feeling excited to join Essex this summer. Personally it brings new challenges and opportunities to showcase my talent and skills. County cricket is something I always wanted to experience and I am glad that I'll be representing the Eagles," Shardul said in a statement released by Essex.

Shardul will be the latest Indian to play for Essex after Umesh Yadav, Murali Vijay and India's current head coach, Gautam Gambhir. With the inclusion of Shardul, Essex will aim to claim their first Championship title since 2019.

"We're absolutely thrilled to get the signing of Shardul over the line. We were very clear amongst ourselves that a high quality quick bowler, with lower-order batting ability, was a key target for the Club this winter. In Shardul, we have signed just that, and we can't wait to welcome him to Essex and see how he gets on in the County Championship," Essex Director of Cricket Chris Silverwood said.

