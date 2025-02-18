After much drama, the India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 game is finally set to happen. Pakistan are the host of the mega event, but owing to security concerns, the match against the India national cricket team has been scheduled at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The match between these two sides is always amid high-voltage and tense atmospheres for multiple reasons, be it the ever-lasting pain of Partition, the political conflicts over the years, and also because of the on-field cricketing rivalries observed for decades. India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy Match Results, Top Scorers and Wicket-Takers Ahead of IND vs PAK Cricket Match In CT 2025.

India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is scheduled to be played on Sunday, February 23 from 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The two neighbours haven't met for the usual bi-laterals for a long time now, so the games have now been limited to only when there's a meet in ICC events. Here happens one such event where the momentum can't go any lighter. Everyone concerned is likely in the mood for some soft battle, be it the teams, players, spectators, everyone. Read below to know about the three on-field battles to look out for in the India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Group A game. India vs Pakistan Tickets for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Clash Sold Out Within an Hour.

Shubman Gill vs Shaheen Afridi

Regarded as one of the upcoming greats in the Indian batting order, Shubman Gill has been in red-hot form. The 25-year-old has scored either a half-century or century in all three games of the recently concluded ODI series against England. He scored a massive 112 runs in the 3rd ODI. Gill is probably the best batter for Team India right now. Shaheen Afridi looks to be the only threat for Gill. In the last two encounters, Afridi has dismissed him twice. Afridi's pace an length has troubled Gill more often. If Shaheen manages to pick Gill again, it will be three in three.

Mohammed Shami vs Babar Azam

Babar Azam has been troubled by pace recently. The biggest batsman in the Pakistan national cricket team was easily dismissed by fast bowlers in the recently concluded Tri-nation Series against South Africa and New Zealand. Shami being India's ace bowler, with Bumrah absent will hold the responsibility to ball perfect length and at a good pace to get Babar early. Shami picked a wicket each in the two ODIs he played against England. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Cricket Tournament.

Virat Kohli vs Naseem Shah

Legend Virat Kohli is obviously the biggest name in this game. His illustrious career is even more impressive when locking horns with arch-rivals Pakistan. He has 678 runs against Pakistan at a massive average of 52.17. Virat has however not been in his usual sound form lately, playing in the ending years of his career. This could be a bright chance for the 22-year-old electric pacer Naseem Shah, who might bowl good outswingers to get hold of the batter outside-off. Naseem is also good with full-length balls. Best JioHotstar Plan to Watch Live Cricket Streaming Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Including IND vs PAK Match.

Apart from these three key battles, all other players are equally important and the match between India and Pakistan has always produced new heroes. Harshit Rana, and Varun Chakaravarthy, the two new names can also create magic. Captains Rohit Sharma, Mohammad Rizwan, or the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy hero Fakhar Zaman can also call shots that day.

