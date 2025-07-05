Sports News | Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes Fastest U19 ODI Century, Becomes Youngest Centurion in This Age Group

Worcester [UK], July 5 (ANI): India's 14-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi cracked the fastest century in the U19 ODI format and became the youngest to do so.

Against England in the fourth U19 ODI of the five-match series, Suryavanshi scored all over the park, demolishing the English attack with a 78-ball 143, consisting of 13 fours and 10 sixes at a strike rate of 183.33. Suryavanshi's ton came in 52 balls, surpassing that of Pakistan's Kamran Ghulam in 53 balls against England back in 2013.

He also broke his own record of most sixes in an innings in U19 cricket, with 10 maximums, passing the nine sixes hit in the last match. He became the youngest-ever centurion in U19 ODIs at the age of 14 years and 100 days.

Suryavanshi is the leading run-getter of the series by miles, scoring 322 runs in four matches at an average of 80.50 and a strike rate of 198.76, with a century and a fifty each.

Coming to the match, India was put to bat first by England U19, who won the toss and opted to field first. Centuries from Suryanvashi and Vihaan Malhotra (101* in 111 balls, with 12 fours and a six) took India to 302/4 in 40 overs at the time of writing.

During the third ODI, Suryavanshi scored 86 in just 31 balls, with six fours and nine sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of over 277. He also broke the record for most sixes by an Indian U19 batter in an innings. The fastest half-century for India in U19 ODI cricket belongs to Rishabh Pant, who smashed it in just 18 balls against Nepal back in 2016. Suryavanshi has the second-fastest U19 ODI fifty for India. South African Steve Stolk owns the record for the fastest U19 fifty, scoring it in 13 balls against Scotland last January.

Suryavanshi, who turned out for the RR in the 2025 season, was one of the breakthrough stars of the tournament. In just seven matches, the teenager accumulated 252 runs in seven matches with a century and fifty, but it was his explosive century against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Jaipur that truly sent shockwaves through the cricketing world.

Batting with a maturity well beyond his years, Suryavanshi hammered 101 off just 38 deliveries, becoming the youngest-ever centurion in men's T20 cricket. His hundred, which came off just 35 balls, now stands as the second-fastest century in IPL history, a staggering feat for a player just 14 years old. (ANI)

