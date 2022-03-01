Auckland, Mar 1 (AP) Two-time Olympic women's shot put champion Valerie Adams has retired at the age of 37-years-old.

New Zealand's Adams was the Olympic champion in Beijing 2008 and London 2012, won silver in Rio de Janeiro 2016 and claimed bronze in Tokyo last year.

Adams won the silver medal at the London Games, but was promoted to gold after the initial Olympic champion - Belarusian Nadzeya Astapchuk - failed two drug tests, one a day before the final and the second on the day of the event.

Adams also became the first athlete to compete in five Olympic shot put finals.

In addition to her Olympics medal haul, Adams won four World Championship golds, four world indoor titles and three Commonwealth Games golds.

She won a record 56 successive international competitions between 2010 and 2014. (AP)

