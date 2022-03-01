Middlesbrough will take on Tottenham Hotspur in the fifth round of the FA Cup 2021-22. The clash will be played at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, England on March 01, 2022 (late Tuesday night) as the teams look to advance to the next round. Meanwhile, fans searching for Middlesbrough vs Tottenham Hotspur, FA Cup 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Manchester United 1-1 Middlesbrough (7-8 Penalties), FA Cup 2021-22: Cristiano Ronaldo-led Red Devils Knocked Out (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

The Championship side caused a huge upset in the 4th round as they knocked out Manchester United on penalties. Middlesbrough will be hoping to replicate that feat again but have a poor record against the North Londoners. Tottenham Hotspur have lost just one of the last 13 meetings between the sides and enter the game in inconsistent form, but have defeated Manchester City and Leeds United in their past three league games.

When is Middlesbrough vs Tottenham Hotspur, FA Cup 2021-22 Football Match? (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Middlesbrough vs Tottenham Hotspur match in FA Cup 2021-21 will be played at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, England on March 02, 2022 (Wednesday). The match is scheduled to start at 01:25 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Middlesbrough vs Tottenham Hotspur, FA Cup 2021-22 Football Match?

Middlesbrough vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be live telecast on Sony sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of FA Cup in India and will be live telecasting the matches. Fans can switch to Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to follow the live-action of the FA Cup 2021-22 football match.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Middlesbrough vs Tottenham Hotspur, FA Cup 2021-22 Football Match?

The match will also be available on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Pictures Network, will be live streaming the Middlesbrough vs Tottenham Hotspur for its online fans in India. JioTV will provide free live streaming for its users.

