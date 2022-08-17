Jakarta, Aug 17 (PTI) Vani Kapoor, who had a solid Top-3 finish in the Netherlands last month, will along with Diksha Dagar, Amandeep Drall and Gaurika Bishnoi represent India at the inaugural USD 750,000 Simone Asia Pacific Cup here.

The unique three-day event gets underway at the Pondok Indah Golf Course, which three weeks ago saw Gaganjeet Bhullar win the Mandiri Indonesian Open and end India's long title drought in men's section.

India is fielding two teams with Dagar partnering Bishnoi, while Drall and Kapoor have been put together.

Dagar has skipped the Aramco Series event on the Ladies European Tour in Sotogrande, Spain to play in Indonesia. It has been a modest season for her with two Top-20 finishes in Germany and the Netherlands. More recently she made the 36-hole cut in ISPS Handa Invitational but missed the 54-hole cut.

Drall has played 13 events on LET this season and made the cut in seven with T-34 at NSW Open in Australia at the start of the year and T-37 at Estrella Damm Ladies Open as her best finishes.

Kapoor last month logged her best career result on the LET with T-3 at Big Green Eggs Open in the Netherlands.

It is a wonderful opportunity for many of Asia's competition starved golfers and the prize purse of USD 750,000 is a very good one.

A total of 22 teams of two players each are taking part with India being among those who have been allowed two teams. The other countries with two teams each are Japan, Korea and Thailand, while hosts Indonesia have been allowed three.

