Bahrain and Kuwait will face against each other in the fifth and final game of the five-match T20I series today, August 17. The clash will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Kuwait, having won the series 3-1, would look to end on a winning note in this match today while Bahrain would aim a consolation win here. Meanwhile, fans searching for Bahrain vs Kuwait, 5th T20I 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below.

Bahrain enter into this game on the back of three disappointing losses they suffered in the last three matches in this series after they emerged victorious in the first game. However, it was Kuwait that came out on top when the teams met each other in the T20 World Cup qualifiers last year. Kuwait will be hoping to take a 4-1 lead in this match as they are playing some sensible cricket in the last few matches.

When is Bahrain vs Kuwait, 5th T20I 2022? (Know Time, Details and Venue)

Bahrain and Kuwait will face off in the fifth T20I game at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on August 17, 2022 (Wednesday). The match has a start time of 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Bahrain vs Kuwait, 5th T20I 2022 on TV?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters of the Bahrain vs Kuwait T20I series in India so the 5th T20I match between the two teams will not be telecasted on TV.

How to Get Online Live Streaming of Bahrain vs Kuwait, 5th T20I 2022?

The Bahrain vs Kuwait T20I series will be available on online platforms as FanCode will live stream the game. Fans can tune into the FanCode app and website to watch Bahrain vs Kuwait, 5th T20I match live.

