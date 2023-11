Madrid, Nov 3 (AP) Villarreal and Alaves had big wins against lower-division clubs in the Copa del Rey.

Alaves routed seventh-tier Deportivo Murcia 10-0 with Jon Karrikaburu scoring a hat trick and three other players finding the net twice — Abde Rebbach, Xeber Alkain and Ianis Hagi.

Villarreal defeated sixth-tier Chiclana 5-0 with a hat trick by Manu Trigueros.

Granada also advanced, beating fifth-tier Arosa 3-0, though the win was being contested because of accusations it fielded an ineligible player.

Valencia defeated fourth-tier Logrones 2-0.

Two games between lower-division clubs were postponed because of bad weather — Sestao River at Gimnastica Segoviana and Real Zaragoza at Atzeneta.

The first round was played in single elimination games at the home of the lower-division teams. (AP)

