Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 (ANI): Superstar Amitabh Bachchan praised BCCI Secretary Jay Shah's decision of not using firecrackers in Stadiums during ICC World Cup 2023 matches.

Big B took to X and wrote, "Most credible."

Also Read | Manoj Bajpayee Opens Up About His Film Joram, Calls It Special.

https://twitter.com/srbachchan/status/1719756206540198361?s=48&t=WkviwWZmPUwsMP1LahuWcQ

He shared a picture of a news article and a Stadium picture in his post.

Also Read | Nicolas Cage Calls AI a Nightmare, Dismisses His Superman Cameo in The Flash.

Ahead of India's match against Sri Lanka in the 33rd game of the ODI World Cup 2023 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah said that there won't be any fireworks display in Mumbai.

In a statement, Jay Shah said that the apex body of Indian cricket is sensitive to environmental concerns for which they took the matter to ICC and decided that there won't be any fireworks at Wankhede Stadium to keep a check on the pollution.

He added that BCCI is committed to combating environmental issues and will always place the interest of the fans and stakeholders at the forefront.

"BCCI is sensitive to environmental concerns. I took up the matter formally with the ICC and there won't be any fireworks display in Mumbai, which can add to the pollution level. The Board is committed to combating environmental issues and will always place the interest of our fans and stakeholders at the forefront," Jay Shah said.

He further stated that BCCI acknowledged the urgent concern surrounding air quality in both Mumbai and New Delhi.

"The BCCI acknowledges the urgent concern surrounding air quality in both Mumbai and New Delhi. While we strive to host the ICC World Cup in a manner befitting the celebration of cricket, we remain steadfast in our commitment to prioritising the health and safety of all our stakeholders," he concluded.

India is scheduled to play its semi-final match in Mumbai Wankhede Stadium.

India stands at the top of the table in the ICC World Cup having won all seven matches played so far. South Africa, New Zealand and Australia follow. Defending Champions England are at the bottom of the table. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)