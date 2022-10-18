Madrid, Oct 18 (AP) Villarreal defeated Osasuna 2-0 with a pair of goals by Arnaut Danjuma to end a four-match winless streak in the Spanish league.

Danjuma scored with a neat backheel flick in the first half on Monday and from a penalty kick in the second to give the hosts their first league victory since early September.

The result moved Villarreal to seventh place. Osasuna dropped to ninth place. It is winless in three straight league games.

Osasuna next hosts Espanyol on Thursday, while Villarreal visits second-placed Barcelona.

Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 3-1 in the first clásico of the season on Sunday to open a three-point lead. AP

