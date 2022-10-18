The current top two of the Group A of the T20 World Cup qualifiers clash at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong with a win for either of these sides putting them in a position of strength. Namibia stunned the cricket world when they defeated Sri Lanka in their previous game and with utmost ease. They are currently on top of the standings courtesy of a superior net run rate. Opponents Netherlands too head into the clash on the back of a win, a hard-fought battle against UAE. The game could have gone either way but the Dutch lower order held their nerves and get their side over the line. Namibia has made some positive strides in their cricket while the Dutch have been around for ages. It will certainly be a battle of pride for each team. Namibia versus the Netherlands will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 9:30 AM IST. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 First Round Points Table Live Updated

Jan Frylinck was the star of the contest against Sri Lanka for Namibia as he chipped in with both bat and bowl. His 28 ball 44 helped his side out up a decent total on the board and what was impressive about Namibia's batting was everyone contributed. Though there is still room for improvement, particularly in the opening partnership. David Wiese is a veteran T20 specialist and all eyes will be on him when Namibia bowls.

Max O Dawd and Vikramjit Singh played some nice shots against UAE but like other batters, could not spend much time in the middle. The Dutch need a player that can hold the innings for them and the likes of Tom Cooper and Bas de Leede will have to step up and take this responsibility. Their bowling was spot-on in the previous game and Namibia will have to play them with utmost caution.

When Is Namibia vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The Namibia vs the Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played at Kardinia Park in Geelong, on October 18, 2022 (Tuesday). The NAM vs NED game has a start time of 09:30 AM IST.

Where To Watch Namibia vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the NAM vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 match on TV. The WI vs SCO match will be telecast live on Star Sports 2/2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada.

How To Watch Namibia vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream Namibia vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 18, 2022 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).