New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Indian Super League side NorthEast United FC has appointed Italian Vincenzo Alberto Annese as their new head coach, the club confirmed on Thursday.

Former Gokulam Kerala FC head coach Annese will take over from predecessor Marco Balbul, who parted ways with the Highlanders earlier in the day.

Also Read | Hrishikesh Kanitkar Brings in a Lot of Experience; I Think We Are in The Right Hands, Says Harmanpreet Kaur.

Annese is a well known figure in Indian football, having guided Gokulam Kerala FC to back-to-back I-League titles from 2020-22.

They were the first Indian club to achieve this feat, and under his guardianship, the side also featured in the AFC Cup, where it bowed out in the group stages. He then parted ways with Gokulam Kerala FC in June.

Also Read | PAK vs ENG 2nd Test 2022: Mark Wood Back in England Team, Replaces Injured Liam Livingstone.

Annese has plenty of experience when it comes to coaching, having plied his trade in countries such as Italy, Estonia, Ghana, Indonesia, Latvia, Palestine, and Kosovo.

At the international level, he has also coached Armenian under-19 national team and the Belize national team.

NorthEast United FC will hope that the appointment of Annese will help them change their fortunes as they sit at the bottom of the ISL 2022-23 standings. The Guwahati-based club have been winless in eight games and face Chennaiyin FC next on Saturday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)