Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 12 (ANI): Star India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli reunited with former Indian head coach and captain Rahul Dravid and former batting coach Vikram Rathour ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Jaipur on Sunday.

This will be RR's first game at their primary home venue, Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. RR is at the seventh spot, with two wins and three losses in five games and their last game was a loss to Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad.

Also Read | Priyansh Arya IPL 2025 Price: For How Much Did Punjab Kings Sign Young Left-Handed Batsman at Auction?.

RR took to their official X handle and posted a video of Virat meeting Dravid, who is sitting on a wheelchair due to an injury.

"Whether you're a young one or number 18, pehle toh Rahul bhai se hi milna hai," posted RR's official X handle.

Also Read | DC vs MI IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 29.

https://x.com/rajasthanroyals/status/1911028874713915569

RR also posted a video of Virat having fun with former Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour.

"Kuch yaad aaya?," posted the RR's official X handle.

https://x.com/rajasthanroyals/status/1911049242724253836

Rathour also played six Tests for India and more recently, was one of Rahul Dravid's key assistants as a batting coach during his reign as India's coach from 2022-24 and won the T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados with Men in Blue.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kumar Kartikeya, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Lungi Ngidi, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)