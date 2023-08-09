Liverpool [UK], August 9 (ANI): Liverpool's newly appointed captain Virgil Van Dijk addressed various challenges that lie ahead of his team ahead of the Premier League 2023 season.

The Dutch defender replaced Jordan Henderson as the club captain after the latter made a switch to the Saudi Pro League last month.

Ahead of the new season, Liverpool have lost six senior players which include Roberto Firmino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner, Naby Keita and Fabinho.

They have been quiet in this window considering the number of players that have left the club. Midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai are the only two players that Liverpool have brought in to reinforce their team.

"I can definitely understand it in some ways but I'm not a very negative person. Obviously, when a lot of players are leaving, when your captain is leaving, your vice-captain is leaving, and at the moment, there are only two incomings. And the way we have been playing, in possession really good but defensively when you concede goals it's not as good, I can understand some people having doubts," Van Dijk said as quoted by ESPN.

The 32-year-old defender further went on to call out his players and asked them to be geared up for another long season. While playing in different competitions, Liverpool this time will also be in search of a UEFA Champions League spot for next season.

"Let's see if more players are coming in and then we have to be ready again for a long season. It will be very tough if we look at the teams around us, but we want to be up there again, we want to be challenging again. We have to be confident, we should be confident, and we should still be learning each and every day," Van Dijk said.

"There have been characters leaving, players who have played a big part in the success, but others have to step up. That's a nice challenge in my opinion. We should be excited," Van Dijk added.

Liverpool will begin their PL campaign with a trip to Chelsea on Sunday. (ANI)

