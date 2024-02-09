Mumbai, Feb 9 (PTI) Eighth seeded American Katie Volynets and unseeded Dutchwoman Arianne Hartono eased into the singles semi-finals of the L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series Tennis Championships here on Friday.

The tournament is being organized by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) and the Cricket Club of India (CCI).

The 22-year-old Volynets dashed the hopes of 21-year-old South Korean lucky loser Sohyun Park, racing to a quick 6-1, 6-2 win in a one-sided quarter-final match at the CCI courts.

The American, who dashed the aspirations of Indian wild-carder Rutuja Bhosale in a second round match on Thursday evening, will meet Storm Hunter for a spot in Sunday's final.

Hunter, currently ranked 3 in the world in doubles, advanced to the semi-finals after Russian teen Alina Korneeva withdrew from the tournament due to a viral illness.

The Australian had also benefited from a retirement earlier in the week when Hungary's Fanny Stollar withdrew after trailing 0-3 in the first set of their first round clash.

Later in the day, Dutchwoman Hartono reached the singles semi-finals after Japan's Moyuka Uchijima retired with the Dutchwoman leading 6-3, 4-3.

Hartono is now in contention for a double triumph in this event after reaching the doubles semi-finals with India's Prarthana Thombare on Thursday.

Hartono will next face either sixth seed Darja Semenistaja of Latvia who easily defeated 20-year-old Russian Polina Kudermetova in two straight sets at 6-4, 6-3 in the evening match of the day.

The semi-finals of both the singles and doubles event will take place on Saturday with the finals being held on Sunday.

