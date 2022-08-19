Birmingham [UK], August 19 (ANI): Warwickshire County Cricket Club announced the signing of star Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj for the final three matches of the ongoing County Championship.

It was announced on Thursday that the 28-year-old will arrive at Edgbaston ahead of the Birmingham Bears home fixture against Somerset on Monday, September 12.

The right-arm quick took four for 66 in the first innings of the fifth and final Test between England and India at Edgbaston in July, before adding a further six wickets in three ODI matches that followed.

A natural swinger of the ball, Siraj has played for his country 26 times in all formats, taking 56 wickets. In total, he has taken 403 wickets in 207 career matches with 194 of those in first-class cricket.

Siraj said in a statement: "I cannot wait to join up with the Bears squad. I have always enjoyed playing in England with India and I am excited to experience County Cricket. I would like to extend my gratitude to both Warwickshire County Cricket Club and BCCI for this opportunity."

Paul Farbrace, Director of Cricket said: "Siraj is a fantastic addition to the squad and we cannot wait to welcome him to Warwickshire. He is one of the best fast bowlers in the world right now and his knowledge and experience will help bring an added dimension to our line-up."

"It has been clear that we needed to strengthen our bowling attack for the crucial run-in period and I am excited to see what Siraj can do in these three games," he added. (ANI)

