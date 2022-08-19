India take on Zimbabwe in the second game of the three-match One Day International series. The IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on August 20, 2022 (Saturday) as the teams aim for a win with different objectives in mind. So ahead of the encounter we bring you India's predicted playing XI vs Zimbabwe for the 2nd ODI. India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI 2022 Video Highlights: Watch Free Replay of IND vs ZIM Match from Harare.

India are unexpected to make any changes to their playing XI after a near-perfect display in the first game of the series. Shikhar Dhawan will open the batting alongside Shubman Gill after their 192-run stand in the previous match.

Stand-in skipper KL Rahul will come in a number 3 in the team while Ishan Kishan is expected to keep his spot at number four. Deepak Hooda, who has been impressive in his short spell with the national team, will come in next while Sanju Samson is expected to keep the wickets once again.

Axar Patel will be the team's premier all-rounder and the other spinner alongside chinaman Kuldeep Yadav. Mohammad Siraj will lead the pace attack and will be supported by Prasidh Krishna and Deepak Chahar.

India Likely Playing XI for 2nd ODI Against Zimbabwe

KL Rahul (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (WK), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (WK), Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna, Deepak Chahar, Mohammad Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2022 04:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).