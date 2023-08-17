Pakistan's legendary pacer Wasim Akram criticised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for neglecting the contribution of former captain Imran Khan in the country's cricketing history in their recently posted video. After reaching Sri Lanka, the former Pakistan pacer took to his social media handle and asked PCB to delete the video and apologise to the "cricket legend" and the former Prime Minister of the country. Pakistan Cricketer Iftikhar Ahmed Refutes Claims of Him Calling Indian Cricketers 'Street Childrens', Appeals X to Ban Account of Fake News Spreader

Wasim Akram Comments on X (Formerly Twitter)

After long flights and hours of transit before reaching Sri Lanka, I got the shock of my life when I watched PCB’s short clip on the history of Pakistan cricket minus the great Imran Khan… political differences apart but Imran Khan is an icon of world cricket and developed… — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) August 16, 2023

PCB on Monday posted a success-video of Pakistan's cricketing history on the occasion of their country's 76th Independence Day on August 14. They have captioned the video "Making history isn't just about one day, it's about the legends we create and the tales we script Pakistan Cricket Team – a legacy that echoes through time".

However, in the video, there was no frame of Imran Khan who have captained the side in the 1992 Cricket World Cup, which left Akram in shock and disappointment.

Imran Khan has played 88 Test matches for Pakistan where he scored 3807 and taken 362 wickets. He is considered as one of the best all-rounders of all time in cricket history. He also featured in 175 ODI matches and scored 3709 and took 182 scalps with an average of 26.61. Imran captained the side in 48 Test matches which included 14 wins, 8 losses and 26 draws. In 139 ODIs as a skipper, He won 77, lost 57 and played one tie.

