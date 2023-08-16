Indian cricket team is currently in Dublin and has commenced their practice for the three-match T20I series against Ireland starting from August 18, Friday. The squad consists of some new faces including Rinku Singh, who awaits his debut for the senior team under the leadership of Jasprit Bumrah. Ahead of the series, Rinku shared a picture of him training with the Indian Cricket team in Dublin.

Rinku Singh Shares Picture Of Preparation with Team India in Dublin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rinku 🧿🇮🇳 (@rinkukumar12)

