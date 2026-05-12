Sports News | WCL Collaborates with The Art of Living to Launch Clean Water Initiative Ahead of Season 3

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 12 (ANI): The World Championship of Legends launches Champions for Change -- a global clean water initiative in partnership with The Art of Living, announced on the occasion of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's 70th Birthday.

The World Championship of Legends (WCL), in partnership with The Art of Living, has announced the launch of Champions for Change, a global humanitarian initiative focused on delivering safe drinking water to underserved communities across the world, according to a press release.

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The initiative was unveiled at the Art of Living International Ashram in Bengaluru on the occasion of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's 70th Birthday, a milestone that also marks 45 years of The Art of Living's transformative work across the globe.

Recognised as the second most-watched T20 cricket league in the world, WCL commands a global viewership of over 423 million and a digital reach exceeding 1.2 billion. Champions for Change marks a defining shift, from sport as entertainment to sport as a force for real-world impact.

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The initiative will deploy advanced water filtration technology to bring clean, safe drinking water to remote communities where access remains a daily challenge, with systems that are scalable, independently monitored, and built for lasting impact.

Founder of The Art of Living, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, said, "Water is life. When we ensure that everyone has access to clean water, we are not just quenching thirst -- we are nurturing dignity, health, hope and harmony."

The Art of Living, founded by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, brings the rich experience of executing humanitarian projects on a global scale. With a presence in 180+ countries, over 1 billion lives touched, and a proven water conservation legacy, including the rejuvenation of 70+ rivers and 175 billion litres of water conserved in India, the Organisation's involvement ensures that Champions for Change is grounded in experience, trust, and reach.

The cricketers of WCL, legends who have won World Cups, broken records, and defined generations of the sport, now stand united behind a cause that extends far beyond the boundary. Champions for Change is their next defining chapter. (ANI)

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