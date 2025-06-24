New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Rugby India President Rahul Bose revealed that the Rugby Federation has begun providing financial compensation to Indian players selected for the national camps, as part of broader efforts to support grassroots talent.

Under Bose's leadership, Rugby India launched the inaugural edition of the Rugby Premier League (RPL), India's first-ever franchise-based rugby competition, which began on June 15.

The RPL, touted as the world's first franchise-format rugby league, has six founding franchises in the opening edition. The franchises in the competition are Bengaluru Bravehearts, Chennai Bulls, Delhi Redz, Hyderabad Heroes, Kalinga Black Tigers, and the Mumbai Dreamers.

Speaking to ANI, Rahul Bose said, "As a federation, we began to pay our players who would make the national camp. I'm taking all ages across the entire country who play the nationals, which is 1600 players. 140 players who make the national camps in under-18 and under-20 boys and girls. So, say about 220 players. We're paying them now. In five weeks of national camp, in the first week, this much money, in the second week this much money, in the third week, this much in the fourth week, this much and in the fifth week this much."

Further, the 57-year-old actor shared that players representing India are also eligible for bonuses.

"If you play for India, this much, these are the bonuses. Now, a boy or a girl or a man or a woman who plays rugby at the national level is going home with about 40 to 60,000 rupees per camp. I've had people say, because of you, not me, he's talking about the board, the house is on fire. When you're dealing with a sport that is played by the poorest of the poor, you're not just dealing with kabliyat. You're dealing with an entire ecosystem," he added.

Across the 34 matches, the RPL offers Indian players a great platform to rub shoulders and work alongside the most elite rugby players and coaches worldwide.

The grand finale of Season 1 is scheduled for June 29, promising two weeks of high-octane rugby action as the teams vie for the coveted trophy. (ANI)

