Panaji (Goa) [India], March 4 (ANI): Chennaiyin FC interim head coach Syed Sabir Pasha was pleased with his team performance as his boys showed character following a 1-0 defeat against the ATK Mohun Bagan in Match 103 of the Indian Super League at the PJN Stadium in Margao, Goa on Thursday.

Roy Krishna found the only goal to help ATK Mohun Bagan edge out Chennaiyin FC by a solitary goal in its penultimate match of the tournament and ensured a playoff berth for the Mariners.

Also Read | Friendship Cup UAE 2022 Schedule, Players List, Teams, Squads, Live Streaming Online, TV Telecast and Everything You Need To Know About the T10 Tournament.

"I think it was a draw match. The way we played and the boys showed the character. Even in the last match, we don't have anything to do but they showed character. But it didn't happen like that, we fought and made them work hard to earn those points. I think that those are the positives which we can take back," said Syed Sabir Pasha in a post-match press conference as per the ISL website.

"The club has a heritage, it has a big heritage. Unfortunately, we have not been clicking for years, or the players whom we have been selecting are not able to perform to that level. The squad needs some fresh induction of players in form of fresh talent coming in. The most important thing is that we lack speed even in today's game if you see that we could have had a little bit of speed in our game, I think especially in the midfield like we could have done damage to them," he added.

Also Read | India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test 2022, Mohali Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report of Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium.

The interim head coach further apologised to the fans for letting them down but also promised them to be back strongly in the next season.

"We have disappointed them this season and we are very sorry for them. They have been very patient but if you see Chennaiyin FC fans, they are like something apart. Even not like the other ones. Even when we don't do well or when we go down. I think we missed them," said the interim head coach.

"They are the one who lifts us up. But this year and last year also, like we were not able to come up but in those matches where we play in Chennai these fans lift us up even when the morale is down. We really missed them and we say very sorry to them. We promised them that next year we will come back very strongly," he added.

Now with 37 points from 19 games, the Mariners have moved level on points with league leaders Jamshedpur FC. While Chennaiyin FC finished their season with 20 points. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)