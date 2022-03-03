One of the unique cricket tournaments is upon us! Friendship Cup UAE 2022 is not any regular tournament- it is blend of Bollywood and cricket! The Friendship Cup UAE 2022 features four teams and one of them is made up of just Bollywood stars and comprises no professional cricketer. The other teams features retired cricket players. The cricket tournament will be held between March 05 and 07 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Friendship Cup UAE 2022: Bollywood Meets Cricket!.

The four teams to take part in the Friendship Cup UAE 2022 are India legends led by Mohammed Azharuddin, Bollywood Kings led by Suneil Shetty, Pakistan Legends led by Imran Nazir, and World Legends captained by Ajantha Mendis.

Friendship Cup UAE 2022 Schedule

Day and Date Match Venue Time (IST) Saturday, March 5 India Legends vs World 11 Legends Sharjah Cricket Stadium 6:30 PM IST Saturday, March 5 Bollywood Kings vs Pakistan Legends Sharjah Cricket Stadium 8:15 PM Sunday, March 6 India Legends vs Bollywood Kings Sharjah Cricket Stadium 6:30 PM Sunday, March 6 World Legends 11 vs Pakistan Legends Sharjah Cricket Stadium 8:15 PM Sunday, March 6 Bollywood Kings vs World Legends 11 Sharjah Cricket Stadium 10:10 PM Monday, March 7 India Legends vs Pakistan Legends Sharjah Cricket Stadium 6:30 PM Monday, March 7 TBD vs TBD Friendship Cup, UAE 2022 final Sharjah Cricket Stadium 8:15 PM

Friendship Cup UAE 2022 Squads and Teams

India Legends Squad: Mohammad Azharuddin, Ajay Jadeja, Venkatesh Prasad, Nayan Mongia, Vinod Kambli, W V Raman, Ajay Sharma, Rajesh Chauhan, Nikhil Chopra, Sanjay Bangar, Sanjay Manjrekar, Robin Singh, Munaf Patel, Mohammad Kaif (subject to availability), Irfan Pathan (subject to availability).

World 11 Legends Squad: Abdur Razzak, Shahriar Nafees, Dollar Mahmud, Jupiter Ghosh, Ajantha Mendis, Nuwan Kulasekara, Chamara Kapugedara, John Simpson, Samiullah Shenwari, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Ashraf Sharafuddin, Graeme Cremer, Brendan Taylor and Elton Chigumbura.

Pakistan Legends Squad: Imran Nazir, Salman Butt, Mohammad Yousuf, Yasir Hameed, Rana Naveed, Mohammad Irfan, Raza Hasan, Taufeeq Umar, Rahat Ali, Zulfiqar Babar, Abdur Rehman.

Bollywood Kings Squad: Suniel Shetty, Sohail Khan, Aftab Shivdasani, Ritesh Deshmukh, Boby Deol, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Saqib Saleem, Kunal Khemu, Sharad Kelkar, Vatsal Seth, Apoorva Lakhia, Varun Badola, Sameer Kochhar, Indraneil Sengupta, Kabir Sadanand, Raja Bherwani, Tushar Jalota, Sahil Chaudhary.

Friendship Cup UAE 2022 Live Streaming and TV Telecast

Sony Sports Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of the Friendship Cup UAE 2022 in India. The Friendship Cup UAE 2022 matches will be telecast live on Sony SIX and its HD channel. SonyLiv will provide the live streaming online. FanCode will also provide the live streaming online of Friendship Cup UAE 2022 on its mobile app in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2022 09:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).