New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Cricket West Indies (CWI) have announced its 16-member squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. This will be a pivotal part of their preparations ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, which begins on February 7, as per the official website of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The Afghanistan series will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates from January 19.

With regular T20I captain Shai Hope unavailable due to commitments in the ongoing SA20 tournament, Brandon King has been appointed stand-in captain. King brings prior leadership experience, having led West Indies in T20 internationals, including the home series against South Africa in early 2024.

A notable inclusion is Quentin Sampson, the Breakout Player of the 2025 Caribbean Premier League, who has earned his maiden international call-up. He replaces Rovman Powell, who, along with Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd, has been rested for the series as part of the team's workload management plan.

Evin Lewis and Shamar Joseph also return to the side after clearing their return-to-play protocols for injuries sustained in previous assignments.

Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph, sidelined with injury towards the end of 2025, has not been selected at this stage, his progress will be monitored as part of considerations for West Indies' T20 World Cup squad.

Head coach Daren Sammy emphasised the importance of competitive cricket in subcontinental conditions as West Indies finalise their combinations and assess returning players ahead of the global showpiece.

"This series presents a valuable platform to fine-tune our preparations and build confidence ahead of a competitive T20 World Cup," Sammy said, as quoted from the official website of ICC.

The final 15-player World Cup squad is set to be confirmed before West Indies' subsequent T20I series against South Africa, scheduled from January 27-31.

West Indies T20I squad vs Afghanistan: Brandon King (captain), Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Khary Pierre, Quentin Sampson, Jayden Seales, Ramon Simmonds, Shamar Springer, Shimron Hetmyer. (ANI)

