The opening week of the 2026 Women’s Premier League (WPL) has been dominated by the resurgent form of former South African international Lizelle Lee. Now representing the Delhi Capitals, Lee made an immediate impact during her debut against the Mumbai Indians, producing a spectacular diving catch to dismiss Amelia Kerr for a golden duck. The moment, which has since gone viral, underscores Lee’s enduring athleticism and her successful transition into the next chapter of her professional and personal life. Lizelle Lee Catch Video: Watch Delhi Capitals Women Wicketkeeper Grab Sensational Diving Catch to Dismiss Amelia Kerr During MI-W vs DC-W WPL 2026 Match.

A Shared Passion for the Game

The couple’s relationship is rooted in a shared love for cricket. While Lee rose to become the ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year, Cronje was a talented athlete in her own right, representing the North West and Lions Women in South African provincial cricket.

After dating for more than four years, the pair originally planned to marry in April 2020. However, like many couples that year, their plans were halted by the global pandemic. Lee famously spent the lockdown at her parents’ farm in Ermelo, South Africa, completing 2,000-piece puzzles to pass the time before the couple finally tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in September 2020.

A Permanent Home in Tasmania

Lizelle Lee’s decision to retire from the South African national team in 2022 was driven by a desire for lifestyle stability and to prioritise her family. Alongside her partner, Tanja Cronje, Lee relocated to Tasmania, Australia. In late 2024, the couple officially became Australian permanent residents, a milestone that Lee described as a significant moment for their future.

The family, which now includes two sons Wihan and Aiden, has settled permanently in Hobart. This move has allowed Lee to transition from being an "overseas" player to a "local" resident in the Australian domestic circuit. Living in what is often called the 'Apple Isle', Lee has frequently spoken about the balance she has found between the high-pressure world of professional sports and the quiet life she shares with Cronje and their children.

Record-Breaking Domestic Form

Since moving to Tasmania, Lee’s performance on the pitch has arguably reached new heights. In late 2024, she etched her name into the history books during the tenth season of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL). Playing for the Hobart Hurricanes, she set a new record for the highest individual score in the competition's history, smashing an unbeaten 150 off 75 balls against the Perth Scorchers.

She followed this by becoming the first player in WBBL history to score back-to-back centuries. Her dominance continued into the 2025/26 season, where she scored a monumental 187 for the Tasmanian Tigers in the Women’s National Cricket League (WNCL). These performances were instrumental in securing her a high-profile spot in the 2026 WPL auction.

Impact in the WPL 2026

Lee’s arrival at the Delhi Capitals for the 2026 WPL season has provided the team with both a destructive opening option and a reliable presence behind the stumps. Despite her retirement from international duty four years ago, her recent form suggests she remains at the peak of her powers.

In the Capitals' opening match against Mumbai, Lee’s "Supergirl" catch, a diving effort where she initially bobbled the ball before regaining control mid-air, set the tone for a commanding team performance. Analysts suggest that her experience and calm demeanour, honed through her new life in Tasmania, have made her a vital leader within the Delhi dressing room. Lizelle Lee in WPL 2026: Why is Delhi Capitals Wicketkeeper Going Viral.

Tanja Lee's Post for Partner Lizelle Lee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanja Lee (@tanjalee05)

Lizelle Lee and Partner Tanja Lee With Sons Wihan and Aiden

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanja Lee (@tanjalee05)

Beyond the Boundary

As Lee continues to dominate franchise leagues globally, she is also looking toward a future in the game that extends beyond batting. She has recently begun exploring umpiring within the Tasmanian Premier Cricket system, becoming part of the first all-female duo to officiate a men’s third-grade game in the state.

While her playing career shows no signs of slowing down, the stability of her life with Tanja and their children in Tasmania remains her primary focus. Her story serves as a prominent example of a modern athlete successfully navigating the complexities of a professional career while building a fulfilling life in a new home.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Lizelle Lee and Tanja Cronje). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2026 02:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).