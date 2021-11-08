New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Archer Tarundeep Rai on Monday said that being conferred with Padma Shri is a big honour for him and he will strive to maintain the sanctity of the particular accolade.

"I want to thank the Government of India and the entire archery fraternity. I will strive to maintain the sanctity of this award and I will perform my role fully. It is a big honour and some legends of the sport were given this honour earlier. Archery has undergone many changes, I am sure more and more people will take up the sport," Tarundeep told ANI.

Women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal was also honoured with the Padma Shri award 2020 on Monday. Rani Rampal had led the women's hockey team in Tokyo Olympics 2020 held earlier this year.

Former captain of the Indian women's football team, Oinam Bembem Devi was also honoured with the Padma Shri.

Padma Shri Award is the country's fourth-highest civilian award. The ceremony for presenting Padma awards was held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi today.

Rampal was conferred with the award by President Ram Nath Kovind. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were among the attendees.

The Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher-order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved. (ANI)

