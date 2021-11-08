In the last Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup India will face Namibia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The contest will hold value for India as the team would like to give something to cherish for their skipper Virat Kohli who will be playing his last match as T20I captain whereas Namibia would like to finish their campaign on a positive note. The Indian team, after starting their campaign with defeats to Pakistan and New Zealand, have started to look good in the last couple of games. But it isn't enough for them to seal a semifinal berth while Namibia are yet to give any notable performances in their Super 12 campaign. IND vs NAM Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About T20 World Cup 2021 Match 42

In this article, we shall be talking about the Dream11 team which comprises wicketkeepers, batsmen, bowlers, and all-rounders. This will help you draft your fantasy team. Talking about India, the top order has started to come good in the fag end of the tournament. The middle order and lower order gave a good reminder of their capabilities in the game against Afghanistan and the bowlers performed well in the previous match against Scotland. Namibia will have to play some outstanding cricket to beat an in-form India. Disappointed Indian Cricket Fans Share Funny Memes To Get Over New Zealand’s Win Over Afghanistan, Resulting in India’s Ouster From ICC T20 World Cup 2021

IND vs NAM Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 Prediction: Wicketkeeper-Rishabh Pant (IND), can be named as wicket-keeper in your Dream 11 Fantasy team.

IND vs NAM Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 Prediction: Batters- KL Rahul (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND) and Gerhard Erasmus (NAM) can be picked as your Dream 11 fantasy team's batsmen.

IND vs NAM Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 Prediction: All-Rounders- David Wiese (NAM) and Ravindra Jadeja (IND) can be picked as all-rounders.

IND vs NAM Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 Prediction: Bowlers- Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Mohammed Shami (IND), Ruben Trumpelmann (NAM), Varun Chakaravarthy (IND) and Ben Shikongo (NAM) can be the bowling pick for your fantasy team.

IND vs NAM Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 team Prediction: Rishabh Pant (IND), KL Rahul (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND) Gerhard Erasmus (NAM), David Wiese (NAM), Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Mohammed Shami (IND), Ruben Trumpelmann (NAM), Varun Chakaravarthy (IND) and Ben Shikongo (NAM).

KL Rahul (IND) can be made skipper of your IND vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Team while David Wiese (NAM) can be picked as the vice-captain.

