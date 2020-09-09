New York, Sep 9 (AP) Serena Williams has dropped the first set of her U.S. Open quarterfinal against unseeded Tsvetana Pironkova by a 6-4 score.

Pironkova is playing in her first tournament in more than three years after taking time off to become a mother.

She broke Williams to lead 3-2, then failed to convert two set points while Williams served at 5-3.

But Pironkova served it out in the next game. She won 20 of the 25 points she served in that set. (AP)

