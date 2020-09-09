Barcelona are looking to rebuild their squad after the humiliation in the Champions League at the hands of Bayern Munich and have decided on their first signing. Former Manchester United player Memphis Depay is on the Catalan side’s radar and looks to be all set to join the Spanish side in the summer as new manager Ronald Koeman is also a huge fan of the Dutch player. Antoine Griezmann Transfer News Update: Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal Interested in Barcelona Striker.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona have already agreed personal terms with Memphis Depay but a final agreement is yet to be reached between the Catalan side and Olympique Lyon. The Netherlands international returned to the French side after a disappointing spell at Manchester United but rediscovered his form which made him a top target for several teams a few years back. Hope Lionel Messi Ends His Career in Our League, Says LaLiga President Javier Tebas.

Memphis Depay have agreed personal terms with Barcelona after contacts started days ago. But final agreement is still to be reached between Barça and OL - talks ongoing. Barça are negotiating also with Wijnaldum agents - no opening bid to Liverpool yet. 🔵🔴 #FCB #LFC #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 9, 2020

Depay suffered from injuries the last term but had a brilliant individual campaign scoring 15 goals in 22 appearances in all competitions. The Dutch star also played a crucial role in Lyon’s dream Champions League run, where they made it to the semi-finals but were beaten by eventual champions Bayern Munich.

Lyon are open to selling their star player if a proper offer comes but no official offer has been submitted yet by the Catalan side. ‘If an offer arrives, we will have to think about it, Memphis didn't ask anything from us before going with the national team. He told me he hadn't received any call from Barca.’ Said Lyon chief Juninho in a recent interview.

Barcelona are also following another Dutch player in Gini Wijnaldum but no official bid has been submitted yet to Liverpool but the Catalans are in talks with his agent. It is also reported that Jurgen Klopp will soon meet with the midfielder to discuss his future with the club.

