Shanghai, Mar 22 (AP) Williams has been fined 50,000 euros ($54,000) by the Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix stewards on Saturday due to a communication error.

The penalty relates to the Williams team's failure to capture onboard video during Friday's practice as it believed the cameras would come pre-loaded with memory SD cards.

The majority of the fine — 40,000 euros ($43,000) — was suspended.

The FIA fitted all the cars with wireless forward and rearward facing cameras in China, with the governing body cracking down on rear wing flexing following the season-opener in Australia with a tougher static load test.

Williams was meant to provide video files from the new camera within an hour of practice finishing, but no data was captured due to the empty SD slots.

“They (Williams) noticed during the middle of the session that there was a red flashing light in the cameras and reported that to the Technical Delegate," the stewards statement said. “However, they did not know what the flashing light meant and, in any event, it was too late to fit the SD card(s) by then.”

"There was no suggestion that the wings were not in compliance with the bodywork flexibility requirements under the Technical Regulations”.

Williams said its internal procedures will be addressed and that all future recordings will be provided without issue.

“We understand that to ensure fair policing of technical regulations the FIA issued the resulting fine and we thank them for the constructive conversations and measured handling of this matter,” said a statement from Williams. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)