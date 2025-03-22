A modern-day legend, Kane Williamson has been New Zealand's most consistent scorer in the past decade or so, breaking almost every batting record for the national across formats. However, injuries in the past few years have seen a decline in Williamson's run-scoring, which has raised questions about the batter in white-ball cricket, namely the T20 format, where the style has now moved from tradition to unorthodox. Williamson is New Zealand's second-highest run-getter with 2,575 runs from 93 internationals while boasting an impressive T20 record, with 6,675 runs in 262 matches, with one hundred and 47 half-centuries. Which Team Glenn Maxwell Is Part of in IPL 2025? Here's the Franchise Star Australian All-Rounder Will Play For in Indian Premier League Season 18.

In the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Williamson returned to form, scoring 200 runs in the five matches, which included a match-winning 102 in the semifinals against South Africa at Lahore and a sturdy 81 against India in a league match.

In 79 IPL matches, Williamson has scored 2,128 runs with 18 half-centuries, playing for franchises like SRH and GT. With the 34-year-old regaining his form, fans wondering about which IPL 2025 franchise the former SRH and GT will play can scroll below.

Which Team Kane Williamson is Part of in IPL 2025?

Having last played for GT in IPL, the former tournament winner with SRH was firstly not retained by Gujarat Titans and secondly did not buy any buyer in the IPL 2025 Auctions, which took place last year in Jeddah. Williamson was left unsold in the normal auction and then the accelerated auction as well. However, will find the New Zealand great doing a commentary stint with Star Sports Network for a few matches, before heading off to play for Karachi Kings in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025.

