Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 10 (ANI): Nadine de Klerk's majestic half-century powered South Africa to a thrilling three-wicket victory over India in the ongoing Women's World Cup.

South Africa recovered from an early batting collapse in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

De Klerk's fightback stunned India as South Africa chased 252 in the penultimate over. With 12 needed for 12 balls, de Klerk slammed two sixes off Amanjot Kaur in the second last over to seal the deal for the Proteas. She remained unbeaten on the crease with 84 runs off just 54 balls under her belt.

The result gave South Africa their second consecutive victory while India suffered their first defeat of the tournament.

India struck twice early in the innings. Kranti Goud provided the first breakthrough, removing Tazmin Brits, before Amanjot Kaur added to the pressure with the wicket of Sune Luus.Brits tried to step down the track and go straight, but ended up giving a return catch to Goud, who reacted sharply. Meanwhile, Luus nicked one to the keeper while attempting to play the ball late.

Sneh Rana struck soon after the power play, removing Marizanne Kapp to maintain the pressure. In the very next over, Deepti Sharma struck with her first delivery, taking a sharp return catch to dismiss Anneke Bosch. Nallapureddy Charani then joined the party by trapping Sinalo Jafta LBW.

Kranti Goud claimed the crucial wicket of South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt, who top-scored with a valiant 70. Her dismissal also ended a 59-run partnership with Chloe Tryon, just as the Proteas were recovering after reeling at 81/5.

Proteas were seven down after Sneh Rana removed Chloe Tryon, one short of a half-century. A wet outfield in Visakhapatnam delayed the proceedings.

India's openers, Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal, got them off to a steady start. Rawal got off the mark with a flick down fine leg off Marizanne Kapp's first delivery, and followed it up with another boundary in the over.

Tumi Sekhukhune had caused trouble by removing Pratika Rawal. Tryon then struck in the very next over, sending Jemimah Rodrigues back for a duck.

Nonkululeko Mlaba also provided South Africa with two crucial breakthroughs, dismissing India opener Mandhana and Harleen Deol. The left-arm spinner struck in her very first over, with Mandhana caught at long on. Mlaba then dismissed Deol, who was beaten by the turn and got bowled out.

Deepti Sharma was caught behind off Marizanne Kapp as India's collapse deepened, having lost wickets in consecutive overs. Before Kapp claimed her first wicket of the evening, Chloe Tryon had added to the damage by dismissing Harmanpreet Kaur and sending half of India's side back to the pavilion.

Ghosh and Amanjot Kaur had put together a 50-run stand, the first of the innings, to help India recover from an early collapse. This was after a flurry of wickets saw South Africa reduce India to 102/6, following a period when they had been cruising at 83/1.

Chloe Tryon broke the partnership between Richa Ghosh and Amanjot Kaur as India went down by seven wickets.

Ghosh played a brilliant knock of 94 to help India post a respectable total of 251 in their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 clash against South Africa.

Coming in at No. 8, Ghosh's 94 became the highest score by a number eight batter in Women's ODI World Cup history. Her innings lifted India past the 250 mark after they had slipped to 102/6 at one stage.

Sneh Rana provided valuable support with a crucial cameo, adding 88 runs alongside Ghosh to revive the innings before India lost quick wickets in the final overs to be bowled out.

Rana and Ghosh's 88-run partnership is IND-W's highest for the 8th wicket in WODIs, breaking the previous record of 76 between Sushma Verma and Vastrakar.

Meanwhile, Mandhana got in on the act by unleashing the opening maximum of the game off Ayabonga Khaka in the eighth over. The straight six down the ground saw her breach past Belinda Clark's tally for most Women's ODI runs in a calendar year (970).

Brief score: India Women 251/10 (Richa Ghosh 94, Pratika Rawal 37; Nonkululeko Mlaba 2/46). Vs South Africa Women 252/7 (Nadine de Klerk 84*, Laura Wolvaardt 70; Sneh Rana 2/47). (ANI)

