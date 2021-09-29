New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) The National Women's Boxing Championship will be held in Hisar, Haryana from October 21 to 27 and performances of the pugilists will be taken into account while selecting the squad for the world championships in December.

The event will be staged at St Joseph's International School in Hisar. This event will mark the return of women's national championships after a gap of more than one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | Juventus vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of Football Match in IST.

"...the performances will be considered when the selection committee will meet to finalize the squad for the upcoming AIBA World Championships which is scheduled later this year," the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) stated.

The tournament will be played as per the AIBA's revised 12 weight divisions -- 48kg, 50kg, 52kg, 54kg, 57kg, 60kg, 63kg, 66kg, 70kg, 75kg, 81kg and +81kg.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Could Start for Manchester United Against Villareal in UCL 2021-22, Check Predicted Playing XI.

"We've resumed the domestic circuit slowly but steadily. Complete safety precautions have been taken for our boxers and support staff as well as for the others involved in organising the tournaments in these unprecedented times," said BFI President Ajay Singh.

"We have successfully conducted five national championships in the last three months, including the junior and youth events.

"We are glad that despite the constraints we have seen so many fresh talents participating and getting the opportunity to pursue the sport at the highest level," he added.

The draw will take place on the evening of October 20.

All the boxers, team officials, coaches and technical officials taking part in the championships will need to provide a negative RT-PCR report, with a bar code, of tests conducted 72 hours before their arrival at the venue.

The men's event was held earlier this month in Bellary, Karnataka. The gold-winners from that tournament have been selected for the world showpiece in October.

The exact dates and venue of the women's world championship are yet to be announced by the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)