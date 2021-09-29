Cristiano Ronaldo's team Manchester United will be taking on Villareal in the Champions League 2021-22 match at Old Trafford. Ahead of the game Cristiano Ronaldo and his team was seen sweating it out in the stadium. The video was also shared on social media by the official handle of Manchester United. In this article, we shall bring to you the playing XI for both teams. Ahead of the match, here's a big update on Aaron Wan-Bissaka whose ban had been extended after he got a red card against the Young Boys earlier this month. Manchester United vs Villarreal, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of Football Match in IST.

The statement also says that the club has been informed about the decision. With this, Wan-Bisakka will be forced to miss United's hosting of Atalanta on October 20 at Old Trafford. The team will also miss out on the services of club captain Harry Maguire who picked up an injury during the match against Aston Villa defeat last weekend. Luke Shaw who was also injured during the game is unlikely to be a part of this game. Marcus Rashford and Adam Diallo will also be absent from the team.

Villareal also has their share of issues to deal with. Samu Chukwueze, Dani Raba, Gerard Moreno and Yeremi Pino will be missing out on the game. Francis Coquelin will be out due to suspension. Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo are players to watch out for. Check out the predicted playing XI.

Manchester United: de Gea; Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Telles; McTominay, Pogba; Greenwood, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Villareal: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Pedraza; Parejo, Capoue, Trigueros; Gomez, Alcacer, Danjuma

